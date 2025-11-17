Won't blackmail by threatening to resign: DK Shivakumar junks rumours of quitting as Karnataka Congress chief His comments came amidst speculation about a possible leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday refuted speculation about his resignation as the Congress' Karnataka unit chief, asserting that he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party. His clarification comes amid growing buzz over a possible leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in the state, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shivakumar emphasised that any Cabinet reshuffle is the Chief Minister's prerogative and will be carried out only after consultations with the party high command.

He added that his visit to Delhi was primarily to invite Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the foundation-laying ceremony for 100 new Congress offices in Karnataka. "There is a foundation-laying ceremony and several other events. Who will handle all of that? I have to do it. Why would I say I will resign (as state Congress president)? That situation hasn't arisen yet," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi.

I'm disciplined soldier: DK Shivakumar

"I am dedicated to serving the party as a disciplined soldier, doing whatever tasks are assigned to me," he added.

Shivakumar attributed the speculations to the media and said, "I am not the one to blackmail the Congress. I have built this party and worked tirelessly day and night for it. I will continue to do so in the future. Our party will return to power (in Karnataka) in 2028."

100 new Congress offices in Karnataka

In addition to the foundation-laying ceremony for the 100 Congress offices, there will be a launch event for "Gandhi-Bharat," a book he authored. This book details the Congress' Belagavi session a century ago that led by Mahatma Gandhi, and how the party organised the centenary celebrations of that session.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday indicated that there will only be a Cabinet reshuffle and not a leadership change in the state.

There was speculation that the reshuffle was on the cards. However, Siddaramaiah clarified in Delhi that there were no discussions on the reshuffle, but talks on the Bihar elections outcome.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: 'Siddaramaiah is in the last stage of political career': Son Yathindra names his potential successor