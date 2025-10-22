'Siddaramaiah is in the last stage of political career': Son Yathindra names his potential successor Following the 2023 elections, when the Congress government was formed, it was announced that after two and a half years, the state would be handed over to DK Shivakumar.

Belagavi (Karnataka):

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, stirred controversy within the state Congress on Wednesday by saying that his father is in the final stages of his political career and he should take on the role of a ‘margdarshak’ (mentor) to his party colleague and Cabinet Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

The comments come amid ongoing speculation about a possible leadership change in the state. DK Shivakumar might replace him at the helm of the state government. The Siddaramaiah government will complete two and a half years in office in November. However, Siddaramaiah has repeatedly stated that he will complete his term.

Here's what Yathindra Siddaramaiah says

"My father is in the final stages of his political career. Karnataka now needs progressive and forward-thinking leaders. Satish Jarkiholi is capable of taking on this responsibility. I am confident that he will lead us by example," said Yathindra.

Yathindra made the remark while inaugurating the statue of Saint Kanakadasa in Kappalguddi village of Raibag taluk in Belagavi district.

Unrest within the Congress

His statement has now triggered internal unrest within the Congress. Reports suggest that even if the party high command asks Siddaramaiah to step aside next month, DK Shivakumar may not be easily handed the Chief Minister’s post. If Siddaramaiah’s camp pushes for Satish Jarkiholi as his successor, it is expected to heighten tensions for Shivakumar.

Following the 2023 elections, when the Congress government was formed, it was announced that after two and a half years, the state would be handed over to DK Shivakumar.

Congress to launch Kamaraj plan in Karnataka

The Congress is all set for a major reshuffle in Karnataka, and as per sources, the 'Grand Old Party' will implement the Kamaraj plan, which means several senior faces will be dropped from the state Cabinet on the basis of performance and corruption charges. The Congress is likely to drop a dozen senior Cabinet ministers in the reshuffle by the end of this year and will be shifting them to the party organisation, and the new faces will be given space in the Cabinet.

A rejig in the Cabinet is on the cards as the Karnataka government completed its two-and-a-half-year tenure, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been asserting for a rotational chief ministership in the state. However, if the Kamaraj plan gets implemented in the state, he will have to let go of one of the positions that he holds in the state, as he is the party president for the state and is also a Cabinet minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Kamaraj Plan was a 1963 initiative taken by the then Madras Chief Minister K Kamaraj, who later became the president of INC(O) in 1963. Kumaraswami Kamaraj had proposed that senior Congress leaders should resign from government positions to focus on rebuilding the party. The goal was to strengthen the party's organisation at the grassroots level.

