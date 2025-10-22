Congress to launch Kamraj plan in Karnataka soon, say sources | What does it mean? The Congress is likely to drop a dozen senior cabinet ministers in the reshuffle by the end of this year and will be shifting them to the party organisation and the new faces will be given space in the cabinet.

Bengaluru:

The Congress is all set for a major reshuffle in Karnataka and as per sources, the grand old party will implement K Kamraj plan which means several senior faces will be dropped from the state cabinet on the basis of performance and corruption charges.

The Congress is likely to drop a dozen senior cabinet ministers in the reshuffle by the end of this year and will be shifting them to the party organisation and the new faces will be given space in the cabinet.

A rejig in the cabinet is on the cards as the Karnataka government completed it's two and a half years tenure, and deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been asserting for a rotational chief ministership in the state. However if the Kamraj plan gets implemented in the state, he will have to let go of one of the positions that he holds in the state, as he is the party president for the state and is also a cabinet minister and the deputy Chief Minister.

Know all about Kamaraj Plan

The Kamaraj Plan was a 1963 initiative taken by the then Madras Chief minster K Kamraj,who later became the president of INC(O) in 1963.

K Kamraj had proposed that senior Congress leaders should resign from government positions to focus on rebuilding the party. The goal was to strengthen the party's organisation at the grassroot level.

K Kamraj: All you need to know about him

Kumaraswami Kamaraj (1903–1975) was an Indian independence activist and a prominent politician who served as the Chief Minister of Madras State (now Tamil Nadu) and President of the Indian National Congress. He is widely known as the "kingmaker" in Indian politics for his role in elevating Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi to the position of Prime Minister.

