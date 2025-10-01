Siddaramaiah reiterates he will be Karnataka CM for 'full five-year term' Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would complete full five-year term.

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed on Wednesday that he intends to serve the full five-year term despite calls from some Congress leaders to consider Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as the next state leader. Siddaramaiah dismissed rumors about early leadership changes, speaking about loyalty to the party’s high command and reflecting on his political resilience. Meanwhile, Congress MLA H D Ranganath publicly endorsed Shivakumar’s future as Chief Minister, describing him as a key mentor and contributor to the party’s success.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah asserted, “I will be the Chief Minister for the full five-year term.” He acknowledged that two and a half years have passed but expressed hope to continue, including performing the traditional Dasara flower offering in Mysuru next year. “People keep saying that, in November, two and a half years will be completed. What I am trying to say is, whatever the decision of the high command, we have to abide by it. Why shouldn’t I offer flowers next year at Mysuru Dasara? I hope I will. I have been doing it all these years,” he said.

He stressed adherence to the Congress high command’s decisions but remained firm on his commitment to lead until the term ends.

Refuting political rumors

Recalling earlier skepticism about his political journey, Siddaramaiah pointed out that many predicted he would not secure a second term or even present the state budget. “People predicted I wouldn’t become Chief Minister for a second term, but I did. Many said a crow sitting on my car was a bad omen and that I wouldn’t continue as Chief Minister. They also said I wouldn’t present the budget, but I did,” he said.

“I have completed two and a half years and will continue in power for another two and a half years,” he added.

Congress MLA backs Deputy CM Shivakumar

Contrasting Siddaramaiah’s statement, Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath publicly supported Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as a future Chief Ministerial candidate. “One day or another, he should become the Chief Minister, that is the wish of all of us. I believe he will become Chief Minister one day. Voters, party cadre, and the people all want to see him as Chief Minister in the future,” Dr Ranganath said.

Calling Shivakumar a “political guru,” Ranganath praised his leadership, administrative skills, and developmental contributions, urging the party’s high command to consider Shivakumar for the top post in due course. “DK Shivakumar is our political guru. We have learned from him how to serve society, how to handle administration, and how to bring about development through action,” he said.

Ranganath said that Shivakumar’s role was central to Congress’s current majority and overall success in Karnataka. “Whatever majority the Congress government has secured today, everyone acknowledges his contribution. Therefore, the position that should be given to him must be decided by the high command,” Dr Ranganath added.