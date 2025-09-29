Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka HC after trial court awards life imprisonment in rape case The case gained attention after explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Revanna contested the elections from Hassan but was unsuccessful.

Hassan:

Former Hassan MP and expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his life imprisonment sentence in a rape case. The trial court on August 2 sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11.60 lakh.

Revanna was convicted in one of four separate cases involving sexual abuse and rape. The case involves a 48-year-old domestic worker who was employed at the family’s farmhouse in Holenarasipur, Hassan district. She was allegedly raped twice—once at the farmhouse and another time at the family’s Bengaluru residence in 2021. The assaults were reportedly recorded on the accused’s mobile phone.

The Special Court for MPs and MLAs, presided over by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, delivered the verdict. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was assigned to investigate all four cases filed against Revanna, including charges of rape and sexual harassment.

Prajwal Revanna to serve as library clerk in jail

Currently, Revanna is serving his sentence in Parappana Agrahara prison, where he has been given the role of library clerk. His duties include issuing books and maintaining borrowing records.

"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties.In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," PTI quoted a jail official as saying.