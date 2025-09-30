Zepto delivery agent in Bengaluru chased by drunk man brandishing a machete | VIDEO The incident took place near a Zepto warehouse in VV Puram, with the accused, Chandan, reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the delivery rider.

Bengaluru:

A man in Bengaluru has been arrested for attacking a Zepto delivery rider with a machete. The accused, identified as Chandan, carried out the incident near a Zepto warehouse in VV Puram. A video of the attack has circulated widely on social media. It shows Chandan riding pillion on a two-wheeler, getting off the vehicle, and striking the Zepto delivery rider on the back with a machete. The rider appeared to sustain a minor injury and managed to escape.

Chandan is then seen returning to his vehicle, only to get out again while brandishing the machete, looking for another person. He swung the weapon at another man, who also seemed to have sustained a non-serious injury.

Sharing the video on X, Bengaluru police said the accused was intoxicated, but that's not an excuse to commit a crime.

"Intoxicated individual attempted to stab and harm a Zepto delivery executive, he narrowly escaped. Alcohol is no excuse for crime! One bad move can land you behind bars," the post read. The video further showed the accused in police custody and a copy of the FIR against him.

Victims and accused knew each other

Police confirmed that the attack was not random. Chandan and the two victims were known to each other, and the incident appears to have arisen from a personal rivalry.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B. Jagalasar said, “Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused and the victims were known to each other, and there appears to have been a rivalry between them, which led to the incident. We have apprehended two of the accused and booked them under the relevant sections of law.”

Chandan is reported to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack. Following the incident, VV Puram police registered a case and arrested him.

