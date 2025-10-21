All is well? Kiran Shaw meets CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar after war of words over Bengaluru roads The meetings have attracted public attention as they came soon after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's sharp criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure and her exchanges with government ministers on the matter.

Bengaluru:

Industrialist and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who grabed headlines recently for lashing out at the Karnataka government over Bengaluru's traffic woes and poor infrastructure, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Tuesday. Shaw met both leaders at their residences in Bengaluru this morning, reportedly to invite them to her nephew’s wedding.

However, the meetings have drawn public attention since they took place shortly after her sharp criticism of the city’s infrastructure and her exchanges with government ministers over the issue.

Good discussion about Bengalutru's growth: Shivakumar

While Shaw did not speak to the media, Deputy CM Shivakumar posted on X saying that they had a "good discussion about Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the way forward for Karnataka’s development story."

Kiran Shaw's war of words with DK Shivakumar

Earlier, Shivakumar had dismissed Shaw’s criticism of Bengaluru’s roads and infrastructure as a “personal agenda” and questioned why such issues were not raised when the BJP was in power. In response, Shaw clarified that she had voiced similar concerns during both BJP and JD(S) governments as well. "Our agenda is simple, to clean up the roads and fix them," she had said.

Alongside Shaw, other prominent figures from India Inc, including former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai, have been vocal about the worsening traffic situation and pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru corporates call out city's infrastructure

In a post on X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw revealed that an overseas business visitor had voiced concern over Bengaluru’s deteriorating roads and piles of garbage, questioning whether the government was truly committed to fostering investment in the city.

Tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and IT Minister Priyank Kharge, Shaw called for stronger civic management and more accountable governance.

In response, Shivakumar posted on X, saying, “Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united.”

Shaw reposted his message, agreeing with the sentiment and adding, “I agree with you, it’s a collective effort that demands urgency and quality. Let’s show everyone how we can fix our city @DKShivakumar.”