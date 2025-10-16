Kiran Shaw slams Bengaluru's road and garbage woes, garners public support; Congress responds Sharing her concerns, she mentioned that a business visitor from abroad had pointed out the poor state of the city's roads and the presence of garbage on the streets. Shaw tagged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and MLA Priyank Kharge in her post.

Bengaluru:

Biopharmaceutical company Biocon chief, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, recently took to social media to highlight the deteriorating condition of roads in Bengaluru. Sharing her concerns, she mentioned that a business visitor from abroad had pointed out the poor state of the city's roads and the presence of garbage on the streets.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?” she posted on X.

Shaw tagged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and MLA Priyank Kharge in her post.

DK Shivakumar responds

Without naming Shaw, Shivakumar in a post on X, said that the government was proactively working to improve the infrastructure in the city. He also said a significant amount has been sanctioned to improve roads and fill potholes, adding that the city needs collective effort and not constant criticism.

“Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions - it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism.Yes, challenges exist, but we’re addressing them with focus and urgency. ₹1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, 10000+ potholes identified, and over 5000+ already fixed on priority,” he posted on X.

Constructive criticism always welcome, says Kharge

Reacting over Shaw’s comment, Priyank Kharge said constructive criticism was welcome but Bengaluru had witnessed rains and heavy influx of outsiders, which has probably created burden on the city.

" Whether it is Mr Mohandas Pai or Ms Kiran Shaw, they all have helped build Bengaluru, and we rely on their expertise. Constructive criticism is always welcome, but bringing in negativity does not always help. Unprecedented rains, high growth rate, massive urbanisation in Bengaluru, the highest migration absorption is happening here because we are creating jobs and infrastructure...If you have anything constructive to say, then we will take it," he said.

Accountability should be fixed, says Shaw

Reacting over a plethora of reactions over her post, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said she was only saying that people should be held accountable for shoddy work.

“All I am seeking is garbage clearance n road resurfacing which ought to be done by the GBA. Govt Ministers need to hold them responsible n accountable for shoddy and slow work. Here Govt n Citizens need to be on the same page. If garbage mafia is not doing their job then we,” she said in another post.

Social media slams Congress

Meanwhile, social media has come out in Shaw’s support, rebuking the Congress-led state government over the response to her.

“She immensely contributed to the economy of Ktka. She created jobs in Ktka. She did more for Blore than any current Cong leader. But acc to Cong, she shouldn't ask questions cuz it's not "constructive criticism". Who else should she ask? Govt of Uganda?” a user wrote.

Another said, "These guys are so offended to listen the truth. Rather than going after Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - do some work for the average Bangalorean. She is just helping them voice their concerns - A job Politicians are supposed to do, only if they were sensitive enough."