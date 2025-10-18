Brutal chain snatching in Bengaluru, woman’s fingers severed in attack | VIDEO Two men have been arrested in Bengaluru for robbing a woman and chopping off two of her fingers with a machete during a chain-snatching incident.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking case from Bengaluru, two men attacked and robbed two women returning from a Ganesh festival orchestra on September 13.

The accused, Praveen and Yogananda, approached the women on a bike and attempted to snatch their gold chains. While one woman, Usha, surrendered her chain, the other, Varalakshmi, resisted. This led Yogananda to brutally attack her with a machete, severing two fingers.

Police investigation and arrests

After weeks of investigation, the police special investigation team arrested the accused. Authorities recovered 74 grams of stolen gold jewelry and the machete used in the assault. The police revealed that Yogananda had fled to several cities, including Puducherry, Mumbai, and Goa, before returning to his native village in Karnataka. He is known to have a criminal past, including involvement in a murder case.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Chain snatching in Bengaluru

Victim’s condition and ongoing probe

The victim Varalakshmi is receiving medical treatment for her injuries. Police continue their inquiry to uncover any further details about the incident and possible accomplices.