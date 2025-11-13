Setback for Yediyurappa as Karnataka High Court declines to quash POCSO case In its order, the High Court clarified that the trial court should require the personal appearance of Yediyurappa only when it is necessary. The court further directed that any application filed by him seeking exemption from personal appearance should be duly considered.

Bengaluru:

In a big setback to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the high court has upheld the trial court’s order in a POCSO case filed against him. Yediyurappa had challenged the summons issued by the investigating agency before the lower court, but his plea was rejected.

He then approached the Karnataka High Court against the decision.

Allegations of sexual assault

The 81-year-old senior BJP leader has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his home in Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar on February 2, 2024. The girl’s mother, who has since died, had reportedly met Yediyurappa to seek his help in an earlier sexual assault case involving her daughter.

Based on her complaint, the Bengaluru police filed an FIR on March 14, 2024.

Criminal proceedings against Yediyurappa will continue after the court’s denial to interfere in trial court’s order.

High court’s directions to trial court

In its order, the High Court clarified that the trial court should require the personal appearance of Accused No 1– BS Yediyurappa– only when it is necessary. The court further directed that any application filed by Yediyurappa seeking exemption from personal appearance should be duly considered by the trial court.

The High Court also instructed the trial court to decide the case solely on the basis of evidence presented during the trial and not be influenced by any observations made by the High Court while dealing with the petitions.

Additionally, the High Court stated that the petitioners are free to file any necessary applications before the trial court.

Defense claims case politically motivated

Senior Advocate CV Nagesh, representing Yediyurappa, argued that the case was driven by political motives and that the complaint was unreliable. He noted that the complainant and her daughter had met the Bengaluru Police Commissioner several times in February 2024 but made no allegations until March 14.

Nagesh also stated that witnesses present during the alleged incident had confirmed that nothing inappropriate took place.