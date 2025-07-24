Karnataka accident: Bus runs over elderly man riding a scooter in Mysuru, horrifying CCTV footage surfaces The footage shows the bus hitting the elderly man's scooter from behind, causing him to fall on the road. Moments later, the wheels of the bus ran over his head which lead to his death on the spot.

Mysuru:

A chilling CCTV footage has emerged from Karnataka's Mysuru, capturing a horrific road accident that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man. The victim has been identified as Purushottamiah -- a resident of Shrirampura. The tragic incident occurred when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus struck his scooter.

The footage shows the bus hitting the elderly man's scooter from behind, causing him to fall on the road. Moments later, the wheels of the bus ran over his head which lead to his death on the spot.

Following the incident, local residents immediately alerted the police. Authorities reached the scene promptly, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The Shrirampura Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

High-speed Hayabusa hits delivery agent in Mysuru

Earlier this month, two people lost their lives after a high-speed Hayabusa sports bike rammed into a two-wheeler near Bal Bhavan on Nelson Mandela Road in Karnataka's Mysuru district. As per details, the impact of the collision and the fire that followed reduced the high-end superbike to ashes within minutes. The deceased were identified as Syed Shairan alias Shara (30), a resident of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar who was riding the Hayabusa, and MS Karthik (42), a duty-bound food delivery executive from Bogadi who got caught in the collision. The incident had taken place on July 7.

