DK Shivakumar's convoy involved in road accident in Karnataka's Mandya, 5 injured

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar escaped unhurt on Saturday after a vehicle in his convoy overturned on an expressway in Mandya district, leaving five people injured.

The accident took place near Gaudahalli, close to T M Hosur, on the expressway in the Srirangapatna region of Mandya district. The escort vehicle hit the divider and fell onto the adjoining road due to the impact, causing the car to overturn.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment. Shivakumar has instructed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the hospital to check on their condition.