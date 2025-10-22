Bengaluru Weather Today: Rains expected as city records 'satisfactory' Air Quality post-Diwali Bengaluru is bracing for rain this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city and surrounding districts.

Bengaluru:

A day after Diwali celebrations, Bengaluru recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 94, which falls under the 'satisfactory' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While this marks a slight deterioration compared to regular days, it remains significantly better than the air quality in many other metro cities post-festival.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and several districts of Karnataka, including Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Mandya. The alert is in effect until October 24, warning residents of moderate to heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru is expected to see:

Maximum Temperature: 30°C

Minimum Temperature: 20°C

Rain is forecast to continue, with humidity levels expected to drop slightly.

Waterlogging and traffic expected

The weather department has extended the yellow alert through Thursday and Friday (October 23–24). Continued showers may lead to localized waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas and key intersections.

Citizens are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours

Plan commutes early

Stay updated with official weather advisories

Bengaluru corporates call out city's infrastructure

Meanwhile, Industrialist and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw who grabed headlines recently for lashing out at the Karnataka government over Bengaluru's traffic woes and poor infrastructure, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.

The meeting days after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in a post on X, revealed that an overseas business visitor had voiced concern over Bengaluru’s deteriorating roads and piles of garbage, questioning whether the government was truly committed to fostering investment in the city.

Tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and IT Minister Priyank Kharge, Shaw called for stronger civic management and more accountable governance. In response, Shivakumar posted on X, saying, “Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united.”

Shaw reposted his message, agreeing with the sentiment and adding, “I agree with you, it’s a collective effort that demands urgency and quality. Let’s show everyone how we can fix our city @DKShivakumar.”