Bengaluru school in spotlight: Class 5 student confined, beaten in room by authorities; case filed In Karnataka, police have booked a private school and arrested a teacher after two separate incidents of fifth-grade students being beaten and confined came to light.

Bengaluru:

A case has been registered against a private school in Bengaluru after a class 5 student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room by school authorities. According to police, the incident took place at a school in Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road, on October 14.

The boy’s mother alleged that principal Rakesh Kumar and teacher Chandrika assaulted her son with a PVC pipe and locked him in a room until late evening. Police questioned the principal and later released him on bail. Officers said he admitted to assaulting the child, reportedly over irregular attendance.

Similar incident in Chitradurga

In a similar incident, a student at a traditional 'Pathashala' in Nayakanahatti village, Chitradurga district, was beaten by a teacher for making a phone call to his grandmother. The teacher has been identified as Veeresh Hiremath. Police arrested him in Kalaburagi, where he had fled fearing action. Reacting to the incidents, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar said she has taken serious note and assured that the teacher involved in the brutality will face stringent action. “The education department has started an investigation into the matter,” she added.

Bengaluru motivational speaker found dead

Earlier on Monday, the body of a 58-year-old motivational speaker from Bengaluru, who had been missing since October 15, was found in a 1200-feet-deep gorge at Matheran hill station in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said. Professor Shanmuga S Balasubramaniam, a resident of Belapur in the Karnataka capital, had come to stay in Matheran between October 13 and 17 after making online reservations at a hotel, the official said.

"On October 15, he went out of the hotel and went missing, following which its management alerted police. A missing person case was registered and a search was mounted. His body was found in a 1200-feet-deep gorge near Eco Point on Sunday. The body was retrieved by 17 members of a private rescue team," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

