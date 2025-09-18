Bengaluru to get new elevated corridor soon, expected to be completed in 25 months: Check project cost Bengaluru: The elevated corridor has been planned at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore, including Rs 3,000 crore for land acquisition.

Here comes a big update for the commuters. Bengaluru will get new elevated corridor soon and it is expected to be completed in 25 months. Even as one of the tunnel road projects is under the tendering process, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new 110-km elevated corridor in Bengaluru has been approved by the technical advisory committee of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The elevated corridor has been planned at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore, including Rs 3,000 crore for land acquisition.

Elevated corridor expected to be completed in 25 months

A report by Indian Express claimed that the DPR is expected to be sent to the state government for approval by September 25, and after it is approved, the project is expected to be completed in 25 months.

BS Prahallad, Director (Technical), Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) told the Indian Express that the government has already given in-principle approval for the project and after it gives its nod for the DPR, the work will start by December.

Apart from this, he also confirmed that the corridor will be tolled and built under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

New corridor will be completely elevated

Significantly, this new corridor will be completely elevated with many provisions for entry and exit at selected points. Prahallad stated that the elevated corridor is an end-to-end solution as it has been planned along arterial roads (major roads).

Prahallad added that they have prepared the DPR after studying the city’s traffic for one year and got many ideas while preparing the DPRs and all those ideas have been incorporated,” he said.

The reports suggested that Ultra-High-Performance Fibre-Reinforced Concrete technology will be used to build the corridor. Earlier, the B-SMILE team visited Nagpur, where such technology has been used.

Elevated corridor will cover outer area

This new elevated corridor will cover outer areas, and they will go radial. However, the commuters can interchange their routes and travel quickly. Moreover, the provision will be made from the eastern side of the corridor to reach the airport road, he added.