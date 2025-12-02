Jaish's 'white-collar terror unit' sends bomb threat targeting airport and malls to Bengaluru Police The email, sent under the name "Mohit Kumar", prompted the police to register an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru Police has received a bomb threat email, saying that a 'white collar terror team' had targeted the Kempegowda International Airport and various malls in the city. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City Police, received a bomb threat on his official email address on Sunday (November 30).

The threat, received via an email with the name 'Mohit Kumar', claimed that the threat was sent from the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The threat mail reads, "This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team, we targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South mall, Mantri Square Mall, Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better..."

Following this, an FIR was registered under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Delhi blast and white-collar terror module

The threat mail came just days after police began a crackdown on the "white-collar terror module" linked to the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort that left 15 people dead and several others injured.

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) investigation into the case has revealed that five doctors had raised funds to finance a conspiracy to execute coordinated terror strikes across multiple cities.

The 'white collar' terror module was busted by Jammu and Kashmir police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It led the investigators to a Faridabad university where 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered.

The Red Fort blast on November 10 evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Woman was arrested for sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails

Last month, a woman software engineer was arrested for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails, including to a school, in Bengaluru. According to the police, the arrest was made in connection with a case registered at the Kalasipalya Police Station here under the BNS and IT Act, based on a complaint lodged by the principal of a public school, regarding the bomb threat message sent to the e-mail ID of the school on June 14.

The North Division Cyber Crime Police, which conducted the investigation into the case, took the woman into custody from the Central Jail of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat, on October 28 through a body warrant and interrogated her, they said in a release.

The accused has confessed to being involved in six cases in Bengaluru city, including the Kalasipalya police station case. The investigation revealed that cases in connection with fake bomb calls have been registered against the accused in Gujarat, Mysuru, and Chennai, police said.

