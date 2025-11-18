Bomb threat mails sent to all lower courts and two CRPF schools in Delhi, police conduct searches Delhi faced a tense morning after several courts and two CRPF schools received bomb threat calls, leading to swift evacuation and heavy security checks. Bomb squads and police teams conducted detailed inspections at each site.

New Delhi:

A major security alert gripped the national capital on Tuesday after several lower courts in Delhi received bomb threat emails, triggering large-scale evacuation and immediate checking by police teams. Bomb threats were reported at Saket Court, Patiala House Court, Tis Hazari Court, Rohini Court and Dwarka court and several other district courts leading to a rapid response from security personnel. Police began evacuating court premises as bomb squad vans, dog squads and anti-sabotage units reached the locations. Security arrangements across all district courts in the city were intensified, with personnel placed on high alert as a precautionary measure.

The emails were allegedly sent by a sender identifying themselves as "Jaish e Mohammad" and included threats targeting five Delhi courts. This comes just over a week after a major explosion near Red Fort rocked the national capital, where more than 90 kg of explosives detonated inside a Hyundai i20 car. The blast claimed 13 lives and left several others injured, intensifying security concerns across the capital.

Bomb threats also target two CRPF schools in Delhi

Amid the escalating situation, two CRPF schools in the city also received bomb threats. The alerts were issued to the CRPF School in Dwarka and another CRPF School in Prashant Vihar which prompted swift action and campus sweeps by police teams. Authorities are treating the calls seriously while efforts are underway to trace the source of the threats, as per officials.

Security agencies on high alert

Senior officials said all units have been activated to ensure thorough checking of the affected premises. Additional police deployment has been made outside courts and schools, while parents and visitors have been advised to stay calm and follow official updates. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the calls originated from a single source, they added.

ALSO READ: Air India Toronto-Delhi flight receives bomb threat, lands safely at IGI Airport