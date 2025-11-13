Air India Toronto-Delhi flight receives bomb threat, lands safely at IGI Airport An Air India spokesperson said a security alert had been raised during the flight’s journey from Toronto to Delhi. No untoward incident occurred, and the safety of passengers and crew was not compromised.

New Delhi:

Authorities received a bomb threat warning for Air India flight AI188, travelling from Toronto to Delhi, on Thursday. As per sources, cited by PTI, the flight landed safely in Delhi. Delhi Police reported receiving a message in the morning claiming a potential bomb threat on the flight. Following the report, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at Delhi airport was activated to evaluate the situation.

After assessment, officials described the threat as "non-specific".

An Air India spokesperson said a security alert had been raised during the flight’s journey from Toronto to Delhi. No untoward incident occurred, and the safety of passengers and crew was not compromised.

"On board crew carried out all the laid down security drills keeping passenger safety & security as top priority. The flight has landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked. The flight landed at Delhi airport at approximately 3:40 pm.