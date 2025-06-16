Bengaluru: New CCTV video shows woman attacking Rapido rider for assaulting her Earlier in the day, police said that a Rapido bike taxi rider was caught for allegedly slapping a woman passenger following an argument between them over rash driving.

Bengaluru:

After some hours of news of a Rapido bike taxi driver in Bengaluru hitting a woman emerged, CCTV footage showed that the assaulted woman hit the biker first, after what seems to be an argument.

What did the new CCTV video show?

The driver, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police, released a video providing his side of the story. In a new twist to the whole incident, the accused offered a version that sharply contradicts the narrative that was explained by the woman.

Earlier in the day, police said that a Rapido bike taxi rider was caught for allegedly slapping a woman passenger following an argument between them over rash driving.

Here’s what happened on June 13

The incident was reported on June 13 when the woman, who works as a saleswoman at a jewellery shop in Jayanagar, was en route to her workplace, police said.

Owing to his alleged rash driving, she got off mid-ride and confronted him, leading to a heated argument between them. The woman reportedly also refused to pay the fare and return the helmet, police said.

When contacted, Rapido preferred not to comment on the matter, citing it as a police case.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms showed the biker slapping the woman. The impact of the assault was such that she fell on the ground.

According to the police, when the matter came to light, both the woman and the rider were brought to Jayanagar police station. The woman claimed that the rider was rash driving and jumped signals.

Why argument broke out between them?

When she questioned him, an argument broke out between them and he slapped her, a senior police officer said.

Despite persuading the woman, she initially refused to give a complaint. However, police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in the matter. Later, a notice was also sent to her to give a complaint, so that an FIR can be registered and further investigation can be carried out, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against the accused bike taxi rider on Monday under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"On 13th of this month at 10 am, there was an argument and altercation. It was followed by the slapping of a woman by a Rapido driver. On asking the woman to register an FIR that day at Jayanagar police station, she refused to do so. However, today she has come forward to register a case in this regard. The facts of the case are such that on 13th morning, the woman had objected to the unsafe riding of the driver, following which an altercation had ensued. He slapped her. Regarding this, the investigation is underway and the accused is being questioned and legal action will be taken as per law," he said in a video statement.

Also read: