Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB official, reserves order till June 11 Nikhil Sosale was arrested by the Central Crime Branch at Kempegowda International Airport on June 6, as he was preparing to leave for Dubai.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday detained interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the June 4 tragic stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives in the city. The court has also reserved its order on his petition till June 11.

Nikhil Sosale was arrested by the Central Crime Branch at Kempegowda International Airport on June 6, as he was preparing to leave for Dubai. Sosale's plea to the High Court challenged the legality of his early morning arrest on June 6, alleging that police action was influenced by political directives.

What did Sosale's advocate say?

Senior Advocate S Chouta, representing Sosale, argued before the single-judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar that the arrest was procedurally flawed, especially given that the investigation had already been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“They are saying, as a superior officer, they (CCB) can arrest.But even if that power exists, it must be in writing and communicated at the time of arrest,” Chouta argued, citing Section 55 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Court seeks clarification on transfer of case

Justice Krishna Kumar sought clarification on the notification transferring the case to the CID and questioned the CCB's sudden intervention in the investigation. "The problem is, CCB suddenly comes in. All the public knows is that the investigation was handed to CID. Then in the morning, CCB arrests Sosale. What happened in between?" the judge inquired.

Chouta further highlighted inconsistencies in the timeline and questioned the basis of the arrests, pointing out that initial arrests of a freelancer and Sosale occurred in the early hours of June 6, followed by the suspension of five police officials. He asked, "What legal process authorised CCB to step in?"