Heavy rains lash Karnataka: Waterlogging, landslides disrupt normal life across state Torrential rains battered Karnataka, causing widespread flooding, landslides, and disruptions, with authorities on high alert amid continued heavy rainfall forecasts.

Bengaluru:

Torrential rains pounded several parts of Karnataka on Sunday, severely disrupting normal life in coastal and northern regions of the state. Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging, landslides, and traffic snarls in many urban pockets, while the Krishna River swelled in Yadgir district following a heavy inflow from neighbouring Maharashtra.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Dakshina Kannada district recorded between 110 mm and 210 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Mangaluru, the district headquarters, registered 170 mm of rain, while the Panambur observatory recorded 210 mm. Udupi district, too, received significant rainfall, measuring up to 50 mm.

Several low-lying areas in Mangaluru city, including Pumpwell, Bikarnakatte, Kaikamba, and Kankanady, experienced severe waterlogging due to overflowing stormwater drains. Residents reported rainwater entering homes and commercial buildings, leading to property damage and disruption in daily activities. At Pumpwell Junction, a major traffic intersection, overflowing drains caused heavy traffic congestion. Buses from Bengaluru were forced to take a detour via Nanthur Circle after a diversion at Padil.

A stretch of the Jayashree Gate–Bikarnakatte road was submerged, revealing the inadequacies in the city’s drainage infrastructure. Residents expressed frustration over the inaction by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), citing repeated but unaddressed complaints.

In a related development, a landslide near Kettikallu along National Highway-169 in Mangaluru taluk hampered vehicular movement. No casualties were reported, and emergency crews have been deployed to clear the debris and restore connectivity.

In Udupi, flooding was reported from areas such as Brahmavar, Gundibail, Kalsanka, Ambagilu, Kolalagiri, and KG Road. Service roads and carriageways along National Highway 66 were inundated. In Kundapur taluk, villages like Heroor, Haladi, Kumbashi, Thekkatte, and surrounding regions experienced significant flooding, according to local police.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu, warning of thunderstorms and lightning in the coming days. Authorities in these districts have urged residents to avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas and to report emergencies to local disaster response teams.

In northern Karnataka, Yadgir district witnessed a dramatic rise in Krishna River levels due to inflow from Maharashtra. Officials released 52,000 cusecs of water from the Basavasagar Dam by opening 14 sluice gates. The dam, with a storage capacity of 33.33 TMC feet, held 28.20 TMC feet of water at the time of the report. An inflow of 45,000 cusecs was recorded.

The cascading water from the dam created a spectacular visual, drawing attention even as it raised concerns downstream.

Farmers across affected regions reported extensive crop damage due to the rains. Municipal authorities have deployed emergency response teams in vulnerable zones, but citizens continue to demand long-term solutions such as desilting of drains and construction of effective rainwater channels.

With the IMD predicting continued heavy rainfall along the coast, district administrations remain on high alert, bracing for further emergencies.