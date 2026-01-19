Bengaluru civic polls to be held using ballot papers instead of EVMs The State Election Commission did not give any clear or specific reason for reverting to ballot papers, only stating that the law permits their use.

Bengaluru:

Civic elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and are likely to be held after May 25, Karnataka Chief Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi announced on Monday (January 19).

The previous civic elections were held in 2015, and EVMs were used at that time.

Why ballot papers instead of EVMs?

Addressing the media, Sangreshi said the State Election Commission has decided to revert to ballot papers, even though the previous civic polls in 2015 were held using EVMs. He clarified that the law permits the use of ballot papers and that their use is neither illegal nor prohibited.

"There is no bar on using ballot papers. We are exercising a legally valid option. Even developed countries like the United States conduct elections using ballot papers. In India, EVMs are primarily used for Lok Sabha and some Assembly elections," Sangreshi said.

Nothing improper about holding elections through ballot papers

While the commission did not cite any single specific reason for the shift, Sangreshi said the decision was taken after due consideration and consultations with stakeholders. "There could be several reasons. Once the State Election Commission deliberates and takes a stand, a decision is made accordingly," he added.

Defending the move further, the Chief Election Commissioner referred to observations made by the Supreme Court, noting that the apex court has stated there is nothing improper about holding elections through ballot papers. "There is a clear provision to use ballot papers for GBA elections," he said.

Also Read: Leadership change in Karnataka? Deputy CM Shivakumar's 'time will answer' remark sparks buzz

Also Read: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar cancels Davos visit to attend party meetings ahead of Assam elections