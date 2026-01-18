Leadership change in Karnataka? Deputy CM Shivakumar's 'time will answer' remark sparks buzz Karnataka power tussle: As the Siddaramaiah government marks the halfway point of its five-year term, talk of a leadership change has gained momentum.

New Delhi:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday sparked a buzz over a possible leadership change in the state once again after he said that "time will answer" everything following a meeting with Congress top brass in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters in the national capital, the 63-year-old further said that he cannot disclose what was discussed during the meeting with high command.

"I cannot disclose it. Time will answer everything," the deputy chief minister said. "We are all politicians; politicians do whatever politics they want. There is nothing wrong with that. We have met. Why do you make a big deal out of it? We come here for government work, for party work. We come here for politics."

Shivakumar was scheduled to visit Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum 2026, but it was cancelled. Later, it was announced that he will visit New Delhi, with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara saying that the trip will be entirely organisational. He has been given responsibility for the Assam elections, and the visit is for discussions related to that, Parameshwara had said.

Buzz over leadership change in Karnataka

As the Siddaramaiah government marks the halfway point of its five-year term, talk of a leadership change has gained momentum. Several of Congress MLAs and leaders, considered Shivakumar loyalists, have also met the top leadership in the national capital, pushing for their leader to become the next chief minister. Amid this, Siddaramaiah, who is now Karnataka's longest serving chief minister, said he will accept the party top brass' decision.

Siddaramaiah has also held a couple of breakfast meetings with Shivakumar to resolve their differences. Earlier this week, Shivakumar had also met Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport, who had invited him to visit Delhi. "I can't disclose all these things. It is not an issue to be discussed in public. It is between me, the party High Command, and my Chief Minister," Shivakumar, who is also Congress' Karnataka unit president, had said.