Attention Bengaluru commuters: Get 50% off on pending traffic penalties till Sept 12, Check how to pay online Attention Bengaluru commuters: The move, being supported by the government order, is aimed at easing financial strain on vehicle owners and encouraging timely clearance of dues.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government on Friday announced a special offer that allows vehicle owners to pay their pending traffic penalties at a 50% discount. The government said the offer that starts on August 23, 2025, will be available till September 12, 2025, for all pending e-challan traffic fines. “To facilitate the settlement of pending traffic violation cases across the state and to reduce the burden on the public, the government of Karnataka has announced a 50% rebate (waiver) on pending traffic fines starting from August 21, 2025,” the government said in the circular.

The move, being supported by the government order, is aimed at easing financial strain on vehicle owners and encouraging timely clearance of dues.

Here’s how to check if there is challan against your vehicle

Step 1: Visit https://btp.karnataka.gov.in/en

Step 2: Click on Pay Traffic fine (direct link https://kspapp.ksp.gov.in/ksp/api/traffic-challan)

Step 3: Enter your phone number and the received OTP

Step 4: In the next page, enter your vehicle number and click the search option.

Step 5: If there is any challan against your vehicle, its details such as the challan number and the fine will be displayed. You can select it and make an online payment.

How to make an e-Challan payment online?

Step 1: Download and open the Paytm Mobile Application on your phone.

Step 2: Navigate to “Bill Payments” and click on “View All”.

Step 3: Locate the transit option and click on “Challan”. Alternatively, you can use the search bar to find the challan.

Step 4: Select “Bangalore Traffic Police” as the “Traffic Authority”.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as Challan ID/Number, vehicle number, etc.

Step 6: Click on “Proceed” to check the fine amount.

Step 7: Choose your preferred mode of payment from credit card, debit card, Paytm UPI, or net banking.