UPSC NDA NA CDS Recruitment 2025: Application correction window opens, what can be edited

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the correction window for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) II 2025 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2025 examinations. Candidates who have submitted their application forms for UPSC NDA, NA CDS Recruitment 2025 exams now have a final chance to rectify any errors or update details in their forms. The facility to make changes to the application forms by 11.59 PM on July 9, 2025. The candidates have been advised to thoroughly read their application form for NDA & NA II 2025 and CDS II 2025 before the final submission, as no further chance will be provided to make corrections in the form. The details that a candidate would provide in the UPSC NDA NA CDS Recruitment 2025 application form will be considered final.

To access the UPSC NDA NA CDS 2025 correction window, the candidate must visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are required to use their credentials to edit their application forms. The candidates have been advised to double-check all details before final submission and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

How to edit UPSC NDA NA CDS application forms?

Visit the official website of UPSC -upsconline.nic.in.

Click on login.

By entering your credentials, log in to the portal.

Correct your details in the application form.

Review the UPSC NDA NA CDS application form.

Download and save UPSC NDA NA CDS application form for future reference.

