UPSC CSE Result: Who is Shakti Dubey? Meet civil services exam 2024 topper

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today announced the Civil Services Exam 2024 results. Shakti Dubey topped the list, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag, who secured second and third positions, respectively. The results are based on the candidate's performance in the written examination and interview. Candidates who took the exam can check UPSC CSE 2024 results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Who is Shakti Dubey?

Shakti Dubey hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling and graduation from Prayagraj and later pursued post-graduation in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). She started preparing for the civil services examination in 2018. According to a mock interview hosted by Chahal Academy, Dubey attributed her decision to join in civil services to her family background.

Notably, candidates will be posted on the vacant seats in different categories/departments based on their ranks in CSE 2024, as per exam rules. For example, there are 180 vacancies for IAS service, of which 73 are for the general category, 18 for EWS, 52 for OBC, 24 for SC and 13 for ST candidates.

1,129 vacancies to be filled

There are a total of 55 vacancies for the Indian Foreign Service, of which 23 are for the general category, 5 for EWS, 13 for OBC, 9 for SC and 5 for ST categories. The total number of available vacancies across all services is 1,129, which includes 50 posts reserved for candidates with benchmark disabilities. The commission has kept the result of 241 recommended candidates provisional, while the result of one candidate has been withheld. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.