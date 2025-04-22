UPSC CSE Toppers 2025: Shakti Dubey secures first rank in civil services exam, check full list UPSC Topper 2025 list has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared in the civil services exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 along with the list of top performers. According to the results, Shakti Dubey has secured the first position in the exam, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group 'A' and 'B'). Candidates can check the top 10 performers along with their roll numbers in the list below.

UPSC CSE Topper 2025 List

Serial Number Roll Number Name 1 0240782 Shakti Dubey 2 0101571 Harshita Goyal 3 0867282 Dongre Archit Parag 4 0108110 Shah Margi Chirag 5 0833621 Aakash Garg 6 0818290 Komal Punia 7 6902167 Aayushi Bansal 8 6613295 Raj Krishna Jha 9 0849449 Aditya Vikram Agarwal 10 5400180 Mayank Tripathi

What's next?

Those who have been selected for appointment will undergo rigorous training at premier institutions like the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for IAS officers, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) for IPS, and other specialised academies for respective services.

The UPSC CSE 2025 exam was conducted in September 2024, followed by personality tests held between January and April 2025. Among the selected candidates, the UPSC has kept the candidature of 241 aspirants provisional pending further verification.

What is UPSC CSE?

The CSE (Civil Services Examination) is a standardised test in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to higher civil services in the Government of India, such as the All India Services and Central Civil Services (Group A and a few Group B posts).