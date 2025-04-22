UPSC CSE 2025 Civil Services Final results announced, how to download UPSC CSE 2025 final results have been announced. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC CSE 2025 results. Candidates who took the exam can download UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. According to the results, a total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for the appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, distributed across different categories. The commission has kept the result of 241 recommended candidates provisional.

How to download UPSC CSE 2025 results?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results'

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Check roll numbers and save them for future reference.

When will I get UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 marksheets?

Candidates will get UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 marksheets within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

Meet the toppers of UPSC CSE 2025 exam

1. Shakti Dubey

2. Harshita Goyal

3. Dongre Archit Parag

4. Shah Margi Chirag

5. Aakash Garg

6. Komal Punia

7. Aayushi Bansal

8. Raj Krishna Jha

9. Aditya Vikram Agarwal

10. Mayank Tripathi

Facilitation Counter on campus

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near the Examination Hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over the telephone: 23385271/23381125/23098543. For more details, visit the official website of UPSC.