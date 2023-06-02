UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result declared on upsc.gov.in, Here's result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result PDF on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2021. Candidates can check their results at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

The list of results has been prepared on the basis of a written test held on August 8 and a personality test interview held from October 31, 2022 to November 3 and from March 28 to May 26, 2023. A total of 151 candidates have been recommended for the appointment out of which 47 candidates are of General Category, 16 are of EWS, 55 are of OBC, 25 are of SC, and 8 are of ST. The result of one candidate has been withheld keeping in view the direction of the supreme court, reads the notice.

The list of UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final results has been uploaded on the upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result It will take you to the PDF where you will see the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates Check UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result and save it for future reference

According to the notice, the mark sheets of the candidates will be uploaded within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF AC 2021 final result by clicking on the above link and staying tuned to the official website for the latest updates.