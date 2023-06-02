UPSC CMS 2022 final result out on upsc.gov.in, check how to download combined medical services exam result

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download UPSC CMS 2022 final result at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS 2022 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today announced the Combined Medical Services Examination 2022 results. Candidates can download UPSC CMS 2022 final result through the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

According to the results, A total of 307 candidates have been recommended for the appointment of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service out of which 96 candidates are of general category, 16 are of EWS, 189 are of OBC, 5 of SC and 1 of ST category.

On the other side, 322 candidates have been recommended for the appointment of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East, North, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation including 115 general category candidates, 23 EWs, 104 OBC, 53 SC, and 27 ST category candidates.

The candidature of 287 recommended candidates is provisional. The list of roll numbers can be checked at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CMS 2022 results have been prepared on the basis of a written test held on 17th July 2022 followed by a Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May 2023. The results can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

