TNPSC Group 2 answer key date 2025: When will TNPSC Group 2 answer key be out?

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release the answer key for Group 2 Combined Services exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 exam was held on September 28.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF. To download TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.

TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF: How to raise objections at tnpsc.gov.in

Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Click on TNPSC Group 2 answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

How to check marks through TNPSC answer key

TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam answer key is available on various portals. The candidates can get to know marks through the unofficial answer key. To download TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam answer key, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals and click on answer key PDF link. TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Now, check your marks through the downloaded answer key PDF.

TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services Result Date 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam result 2025 is expected by November-end. Once the result is announced, TNPSC Group 2 scorecard is available for download on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

For details on TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam, please visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.