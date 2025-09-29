TNPSC Group 2 answer key date 2025: When will TNPSC Group 2 answer key be out?

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release the answer key for Group 2 Combined Services exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 exam was held on September 28.
The candidates can follow these steps to check and download TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF. To download TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.
TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF: How to raise objections at tnpsc.gov.in
- Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on TNPSC Group 2 answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting document PDF
- Pay answer key objection window fee
- Click on submit
- Save TNPSC Group 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.
How to check marks through TNPSC answer key
TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam answer key is available on various portals. The candidates can get to know marks through the unofficial answer key. To download TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam answer key, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals and click on answer key PDF link. TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Now, check your marks through the downloaded answer key PDF.
TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services Result Date 2025
TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam result 2025 is expected by November-end. Once the result is announced, TNPSC Group 2 scorecard is available for download on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.
For details on TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services exam, please visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.