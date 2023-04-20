SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2023 OUT for selected regions; Download link Here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2023 released

SSC MTS Admit Cards 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Havaldar examination 2022 for several regions today April 20. Aspirants can download their SSC MTS admit card 2023 through the regional websites of the Commission.

Applicants can log in with their registration number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth to check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2023. SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2022 is being held to recruit candidates in various ministries, departments, offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.

SSC MTS exam 2022 will be held online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. It will have two parts – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates must remember to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023: How to Download?

Candidates can download the SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2023 by following the step-by guide provided here.

Visit the regional official website of SSC

On the Homepage, click on 'SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2023' link.

Enter Roll Number/Registered Id Number and Date of Birth and submit it.

The SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the same for future use.

