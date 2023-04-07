SSC CGL 2023: Twitter flooded with student's requests for change in date of age reckoning

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL 2023 age reckoning date

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2023) registration is underway. The Commission has asked aspirants to complete the application process for SSC CGL 2023 till May 3. The online application was started on April 3 to fill about 7,500 vacancies in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.

The Commission has fixed the age recognition date to ensure the age limit criteria for recruitment to various posts as August 1, 2023. However, a large number of applicants have urged Central government to modify the age reckoning date for eligibility to SSC CGL exam to January 1, 2023, instead of August 1.

The students have flooded Twitter with many tweets requesting the government to change the date of age limit eligibility criteria in SSC CGL 2023. Tagging the Official Twitter account of the Department of Personnel and Training, and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, a student wrote, "More than 1.2 lakh tweets. There are many affected aspirants. Please change cut off date to 1-Jan-23 for SSC CGL 2023 students,"

Pointing it as a sudden change a student tweeted, "Sudden change why... It's a kind request to SSC for SSC CGl 2023. Accept our demand of changing the crucial date from 01-08-2023 to 01-01-2023."

"It's a humble request from SSC to consider the age reckoning date frm 1st Jan 2023 for SSC CGL 2023. lots of aspirants are getting affected by this issue SSC CGL 2023," tweeted an aspirant which also included an image describing the age reckoning of various SSC CGL exam..

Uploading an image of the official notification, a student tweeted, "Requesting SSC to kindly change the age reckoning date for SSC CGL 2023 from 1st Aug to 1st Jan 2023 as it was from last few years."

Another SSC CGL aspirant tweeted, "Wastage of 2 years due to covid we need relaxation by changing crucial date for cgl 23 from 01.08 to 01.01.23, considering the interest of large number of aspirants. This has already been considered in 2016 too. Pls consider it now."