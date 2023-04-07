SSC MTS Application Status link active for Karnataka, Kerala region; Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC MTS application status link active

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Multi Tasking Services (MTS) examination 2022 application status link for Karnataka, Kerala region today April 7. Candidates can check their application status for SSC MTS exam through the regional website of SSC Karnataka Kerala region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Applicants can log in with their registration number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth to check their application status. SSC is conducting the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2022 to recruit candidates in various ministries, departments, offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.

SSC MTS exam 2022 will be held online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. It will have two parts – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates must remember to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.

SSC MTS Application Status 2022: How to check

Go to the regional official website of SSC- ssckkr.kar.nic.in On the Homepage, click on 'Check your Application Status for MTS exam' link. Enter Roll Number/Registered Id Number and Date of Birth to check your application status. The SSC MTS Application Status 2022 will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy of the same for future use.

SSC MTS Application Status 2022: Regional Websites

Official Website of SSC- ssc.nic.in

Eastern Region- sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Southern Region- sscsr.gov.in

North Eastern Region- sscner.org.in

Western Region- sscwr.net

Madhya Pradesh Region- sscmpr.org

Central Region- ssc-cr.org

North Western Region- sscnwr.org

Northern Region- sscnr.nic.in

