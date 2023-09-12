SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration closes today on ssc.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration window closing today, September 12.

SSC JHT JT SHT 2023 registration: Staff Selection Commission is going to close the online registrations for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam today, September 12. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do at ssc.nic.in before the closure of registration window.

After the completion of registration and applications, the commission will open the edit window. The candidates will be able to edit their forms between September 13 and 14.

SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'apply' tab

Now, go to the JHT tab

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration'

It will take you to the registration window

Now, you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

After generating credentials, login and proceed with application form

Fill out the application form with your details such as name, father's name, date of birth etc

Upload your documents, pay the application fee, then press "Submit" to finish

For reference later, print out the application

SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the Women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen category are not required to pay anything while the other category candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee.

A total of 307 vacancies for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test. The first phase of exam is scheduled to be held in the month of October. Those who qualify in the first phase of exam will be called for paper 2. The candidates should note that there will be negative marking also of 0.25 marks per question.

SSC JHT, SHT 2023: Vacancy Details