SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins at ssbodisha.ac.in, 786 vacancies to be filled

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Lecturers at non-government-aided colleges today. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on or before April 19. No applications will be received after the due course of time.

A total of 786 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure out of which 257 vacancies are for female candidates. Candidates can submit applications online at the web portal, ssbodisha.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a Master's Degree in the relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent. Provided that, a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, SEBC, and/or PwD shall possess a Master's Degree in the subject concerned

from a recognized University with at least 50% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 42 years as of January 1, 2024. There will be upper age limit relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on three staged recruitment processes - career assessment, written test, and viva voce. Those who qualify in the first round will be called for further recruitment procedures.

Salary - The selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400 as per matrix level 10 of ORSP Rules, 2017 plus the usual DA as admissible from time to time for the teachers of Non-Government Aided Colleges of Odisha.

Documents Required at the time of verification

Candidates who will be shortlisted for viva voce test will have to submit self-attested copies of the following certificates/ documents at the time of verification.

Hard Copy of on-tine Application Form

H.s.c. or equivalent certificate issued by the Board/ council concerned in support of declaration of age.

Master's Degree Certificate with mark Sheet/Grade Sheet issued by any recognised University

M.Phit. Certificate

Ph.D. degree certificate

NET/JRF qualified certificate

Two recent passport-size photos

Caste Certificate

Certificate in Support of having passed Odia up to Seventh Standard

Discharge certificate issued by the Commanding Officer of the unit last served (For Ex-Servicemen candidates).

Direct link to apply online

