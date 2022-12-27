Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Soon on sbi.co.in | Check latest updates for cut off and merit list

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 soon on the official website. Candidates must note that the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. Once the result gets released, the link for the same will be activated. However, the State Bank of India has not released any official notice for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scorecard and cut-off

As per the news reports, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 can be released in the last week of December. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam will be able to check their results along with their scorecard and the cut-off marks. The result, scorecards of the candidates and the cut-off marks will be released on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

Know, how to check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022

Step 1. Go to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. Step 2. On the homepage, check the current openings section. Step 3. Search for SBI JA Recruitment 2022 and click on the link SBI Clerk Prelims Result. Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page. Key your login credentials and enter your registration number/roll number and password/DoB. Step 5. After submitting your login credentials the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022

Candidates must check important and necessary information given in the result. The name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, Exam name, qualifying status, total marks and other details will be mentioned in the result. Only qualified candidates will be able to appear for the main exams. The last round for recruitment will be the interview round and the dates for the same will be declared soon.

