RPSC FSO admit card 2023 soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Rajasthan Food Safety Officer exam date, city

Follow us on Image Source : SSO RPSC FSO admit card 2023 date out

RPSC FSO admit card download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of the food safety officer exam 2022. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be soon able to download their call letters from the official website using their registration number, date of birth, and other details.

According to the notice released by the commission, the commission will conduct the exam on June 27, 2023 from 10 am to 12.30 pm at the exam centers of Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The candidates can check their exam city details by logging on to the SSO portal. The candidates will be able to download RPSC Rajasthan Food Safety Officer admit cards prior to the three days of the exam via the SSO portal.

ALSO READ | RRB NTPC Result for level-2, 3, 5 and 6 OUT on regional websites; Get link here

RPSC FSO admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSO - sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Click on the notification link that reads, 'RPSC FSO admit card 2023' Enter your application number, password, captcha, and click on the submit button RPSC FSO admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save RPSC FSO admit card 2023 for future reference

Candidates should note that entry will be allowed prior to 60 minutes of the exam. After that, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates have been advised to appear in the exam prior to the commencement of the exam for the verification process. Candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols while appearing in the exam.

RPSC FSO admit card 2023 direct download link - to be activated soon

ALSO READ | UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card out on upsssc.gov.in, exam on June 26 and 27

RPSC FSO recruitment 2023 exam pattern

RPSC FSO exam will have two parts - Part A, and Part B. Part A will be based on General Knowledge while Paper B will be on the concerned subject. The exam shall carry 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type Questions. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking also. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark of the prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.