MP TET Varg 3 Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for more than 13,000 vacancies, how to apply, fee, more

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has initiated the registration procedure for recruitment to the various posts of teachers in different departments across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for the MP TET Varg 3 2025 recruitment by visiting the official website - esb.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 13,089 Teachers' vacancies under the School Education and Tribal Affairs Departments across the state. The last date for submission of the application form is 01 August 2025. The candidates interested in applying for MP TET Varg 3 Bharti 2025 are advised to read the full notification before submitting their online application forms. Candidates can also check Eligibility, Application Fee, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process and all other information below.

Vacancy Details

School Education Department: 10150 positions

Tribal Affairs Department: 2939 positions

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

12th Exam Passed with 50% Marks and Diploma in Education OR Bachelor Degree with 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education with MPTET Qualified OR Equivalent Eligibility From Any Recognized University/ Board/ Institutions in India.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories).

Salary: ₹25,300/- Per Month plus other government allowances. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves multiple stages, such as:

Written Examination.

Document Verification.

Medical Examination.

Merit List.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the 'MP TET Varg 3 Recruitment 2025' application form.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Unreserved Category : ₹500/-

SC/ST/OBC/EWS (MP Native only) : ₹250/-

Backlog Vacancies (Direct Recruitment Only) : Nil

Portal Charge : ₹60/-

Registered Citizens (Using Login) : ₹20/- Extra

Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan

Official notice

Direct link to apply online