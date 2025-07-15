These non-metro cities in India offer more jobs and skilled workforce A LinkedIn report has been released regarding jobs and economic development. It states that there are more job opportunities in these small cities than in the Metro Cities of India. These cities are not only providing opportunities to local talents but are also working to change economic scenario.

India has the largest population in the world, and employment opportunities within the country have traditionally been limited. Earlier, many people had to migrate to big cities in search of jobs. However, a recent report published by LinkedIn indicates that job market momentum and economic opportunities are now growing in non-metro cities across India.

Non-metro cities are becoming job hubs

The report highlights non-metro cities such as Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Nashik, and Raipur as rapidly emerging locations for job growth. Additionally, cities like Rajkot, Agra, Madurai, Vadodara, and Jodhpur are identified as new growth centres. These cities have become attractive hubs for working professionals looking to explore new industries, advance their careers locally, or seek transfers.

Central and state governments contribute to the uplift job market

The success of these emerging cities is attributed to various policies implemented by both central and state governments that promote local development.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, said, "Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are at the heart of India's economic transformation. The influx of GCC investments, the local MSME boom, and the government's vision of a Viksit Bharat are collectively turning smaller cities into serious career hubs."

"This means, for many Indians, meaningful career progress no longer demands moving to a big city. Because these 10 rising cities offer real opportunities across industries, functions, and roles -- right where they are," she further added.

Technology, Pharma, and Finance are playing a crucial role

The report indicated the role of technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance companies in moving into tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities and attracting talent. Notably, the AI, data and tech companies are setting up their units across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, inviting local talent. Even health and pharma companies are creating opportunities in Vishakhapatnam and Vadodara, while several major banks are accelerating the growth of financial services in Raipur, Agra, and Jodhpur.

Which area has the most opportunities?

According to the report, six cities like Nashik, Raipur, Rajkot, Agra, Vadodara and Jodhpur are providing the maximum number of jobs in business development. At the same time, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Madurai are seeing the maximum number of jobs emerging in the engineering sector. Apart from this, fields like sales, operations and education are also providing attractive opportunities for professionals in these cities.