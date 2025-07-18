RPSC SI 2025 Recruitment: Registrations underway for 1,015 vacancies, how to apply, fee, more

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander positions in the Rajasthan Police Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is September 8.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,015 vacancies across various departments. The selection process will consist of multiple stages, including a written examination, physical tests, aptitude assessments, and interviews. Registration opened on August 10.
How to apply for RPSC SI 2025 Recruitment?
- Visit the official website of RPSC SSO portal- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Create an account by providing essential details.
- Use your generated credentials to login.
- Now, go to the 'recruitment' section.
- Start the SI application process.
- Enter your basic details accurately and upload scanned copies of photo and signature.
- Pay the fee, double-check the entered information, and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Who is eligible?
Candidates holding a graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply.
Age Limit - The age should be between 20 and 25 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Vacancy Details
- Sub Inspector - 896 positions
- Sub Inspector (AP)- TSP area - 4 positions
- Sub Inspector (IB) Non -TSP area - 25 positions
- Sub Inspector (IB) - TSP area- 26 positions
- Platoon Commander (RAC/AB)- 64 positions
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on multiple stages: Written exam, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, aptitude management, document verification and personal interview.
Application Fee
- General/EWS/OBC- Rs 600/-
- SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/MBC NCL: Rs 400/-
- PwBD: Rs 0/-
