RPSC SI 2025 Recruitment: Registrations underway for 1,015 vacancies, how to apply, fee, more

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander positions in the Rajasthan Police Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is September 8.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,015 vacancies across various departments. The selection process will consist of multiple stages, including a written examination, physical tests, aptitude assessments, and interviews. Registration opened on August 10.

How to apply for RPSC SI 2025 Recruitment?

Visit the official website of RPSC SSO portal- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Create an account by providing essential details.

Use your generated credentials to login.

Now, go to the 'recruitment' section.

Start the SI application process.

Enter your basic details accurately and upload scanned copies of photo and signature.

Pay the fee, double-check the entered information, and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Who is eligible?

Candidates holding a graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The age should be between 20 and 25 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector - 896 positions

Sub Inspector (AP)- TSP area - 4 positions

Sub Inspector (IB) Non -TSP area - 25 positions

Sub Inspector (IB) - TSP area- 26 positions

Platoon Commander (RAC/AB)- 64 positions

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on multiple stages: Written exam, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, aptitude management, document verification and personal interview.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC- Rs 600/-

SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/MBC NCL: Rs 400/-

PwBD: Rs 0/-

