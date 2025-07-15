APPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 691 FBO and ABO posts from tomorrow, check eligibility, how to apply APPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification has released for 691 vacancies. Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms by visiting the official website -psc.ap.gov.in. Check details.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a recruitment notification for the positions of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) within the Forest Department. Interested candidates can begin submitting their application forms online starting tomorrow, July 16. The deadline for submitting the online application is August 5, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 691 vacancies, including 256 for Forest Beat Officers and 435 for Assistant Beat Officers. This also includes positions reserved for Meritorious Sportspersons (MSP). Candidates applying must be within the age range of 18 to 30 years as of July 1, 2025. It is recommended that candidates review the eligibility criteria, application procedures, fees, and other relevant details before submitting their applications.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer: Must have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years & Maximum 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can follow the provided steps once the online application window is activated.

Step 1: Candidates applying for the first time for any notification must first complete the OTPR application carefully to obtain an OTPR ID. While filling out the OTPR, candidates should ensure that all information is entered correctly. The Commission is not responsible for any mistakes made by the candidates. If candidates wish to make changes, they can do so by clicking on the "Modify OTPR" link, making the necessary modifications, saving the changes, and then proceeding to Step 2.

Step 2: The applicant must log in to the Commission’s website using their User Name (OTPR ID) and the password they created. After logging in, the applicant should click on the “Online Application Submission” option located in the bottom right corner of the Commission’s website. Then, the applicant must click on the “Fill Application” button next to the notification number for which they want to apply.

Step 3: After reviewing all the data to ensure its accuracy, the applicant must fill in application-specific information, such as Local/Non-Local status and White Card details, which are also used to calculate the application fee. If any details need to be changed, the applicant should use the "Modify OTPR" link, make the necessary changes, save them, and then click on “Online Application Submission” again. Once all data, including qualification details and examination center, has been filled out carefully, the applicant can submit the application form by selecting either the “Save” or “Save & Submit” option. If the applicant clicks the “Save” button, the application details will only be saved temporarily in case of power or service issues. To generate a payment link, the applicant must click on the “Save & Submit” button.