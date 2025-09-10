LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 to be released soon, check latest updates LIC AAO 2025: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 760 vacancies across generalist and specialist posts. The tentative date for the LIC AAO preliminary exam for 2025 is October 3.

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is yet to release the LIC AAO 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Administrative Officer exam can download their hall tickets once issued from LIC's official site, licindia.in, or through the IBPS portal, ibpsonline.ibps.in, using their registration details.

As per the schedule, the tentative date of the LIC AAO preliminary exam is October 3, and the admit card is likely to be released about seven days before the preliminary exam, which means, the hall ticket is expected to be out on September 25 or 26.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to download

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in or the IBPS website at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Click on Careers page link available on the home page.

Click on the Recruitment of AAO 2025 link.

Click on LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Print a hard copy for the exam day.

LIC AAO exam date and selection process

The LIC AAO 2025 selection process consists of three stages: prelims, mains, and interview. The preliminary exam consisting of objective test will be conducted online. Those who qualify in the prelims will proceed to the Main Examination, scheduled for November 8.

The preliminary exam evaluates candidates in reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and English language skills. The Mains will consist of both objective and descriptive papers, covering areas such as General Knowledge, Data Analysis, Reasoning, Insurance, and Financial Awareness. Candidates clearing this stage will be shortlisted for the final interview round.

