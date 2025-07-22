RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip released, admit cards soon RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their exam city slip by visiting the official website - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check admit card release date, city slip intimation slip link.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the exam city slip for the Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan RSSB Librarian Grade 3 recruitment exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should note that the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip is not an admit card. The board will release the admit card on July 24 on its website. Candidates will be able to download the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip using their roll number and other details. The link to the admit cards will be shared in due course.

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the 'RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip link'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration credentials and click on 'submit'.

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip for future reference.

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 city slip

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 date

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025, in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check their exam city slip directly by clicking on the above link. Candidates appearing for the exam have been advised to report two hours prior to the exam to avoid last-minute confusion. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam after the entry closes.