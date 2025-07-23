BSF Recruitment 2025: Short notice released for 3,588 vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, more BSF Recruitment 2025 Short notice has been released for 3,588 vacancies. Candidates who are interested in applying for the above positions can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - https://reott.bsf.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has released a short notice for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman). Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms through the official website. The last date for submitting the application form is 30 days from the date of publication of the notice. Candidates are advised to go through the employment newspaper to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, for more details.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Tradesman) - Male - 3,406 positions

Constable (Tradesman) - Female - 182 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Cook, Water Career, Waiter: 10th pass+ food production/kitchen course from a recognised institute.

Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholster: 10th + one year diploma in relevant trade + one year experience.

Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji/Syce: 10th pass + skilled in relevant trade plus must pass trade test.

Age Limit - must be between 18 and 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates).

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their physical standard test, followed by physical efficiency test, trade test, document verification, written test and medical exam. Candidates shortlisted in the first round will be called for the next recruitment procedure.

Salary: Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 based on pay level 3. Along with this, they will get extra allowances such as house rent allowance, transport allowance, dearness allowance and more.

How to apply?

Candidates are advised to log in to https://reott.bsf.gov.in to view the detailed advertisement & for submission of online application forms, which will be available on the BSF website after publication of the advertisement in Employment News / Rozgar Samachar. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF for further recruitment updates.