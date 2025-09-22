IBPS PO Prelims cut off 2025: Check category-wise expected cut off marks IBPS PO Prelims cut off 2025: IBPS PO Prelims cut off 2025 will be released soon. Check category-wise tentative cut-off marks for IBPS PO Prelims exam.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking & Personnel (IBPS) PO prelims result 2025 will be announced soon. The IBPS PO prelims scorecard once released, will be available on the official website- ibps.in. Along with IBPS PO prelims scorecard 2025, IBPS will release the category-wise cut-off.

IBPS PO prelims exam was held between August 23 and 24. As per the difficulty level of the IBPS PO prelims exam, the experts have analysed the category-wise tentative cut-off this year.

IBPS PO Prelims cut off 2025: Check category-wise tentative cut-off

General category- 50- 54

SC- 48- 52

ST- 41- 45

OBC- 49- 53

EWS- 49- 51.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-off: Factors influencing cut-off marks

Exam difficulty level: The cut-off marks of any exam depend on the difficulty level of the paper. The cut-off marks will go up if the difficulty level of the paper was easy, while tough papers reduce the cut-off marks.

Performance: The cut-off marks of an exam depend on the overall performance of candidates. The strong performance of candidates in an exam raises the cut-off marks.

Normalisation of marks: The difficulty level of every shift varied in an exam. Through normalisation of marks, the cut-off marks of every shift are adjusted to maintain balance in the exam.

Applicants: More the number of applicants, the cut-off marks of an exam will be increased. The lesser participation of candidates in an exam, will reduce the cut-off marks.

IBPS PO Prelims cut-off 2025: How to download at ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims cut-off 2025 will be released on the official website- ibps.in following the release of result. The candidates can check and download the IBPS PO Prelims cut-off on the official portal- ibps.in. To download IBPS PO Prelims cut-off, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO Prelims cut-off PDF link. IBPS PO prelims category-wise cut-off PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS PO Prelims cut-off 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check at ibps.in

To check IBPS PO Prelims result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO prelims result link. Enter application number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login. IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF link Use registration number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download Save IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

For details on IBPS PO prelims result, please visit the official website- ibps.in.