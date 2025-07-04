DSSSB answer keys 2025 released for PGT, TGT and other positions, raise objections if any DSSSB answer keys 2025 have been released for various positions, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Assistant Teacher, and several others. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download provisional answer keys from official website.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for various positions. Candidates who appeared for the DSSSB recruitment exam in 2025 can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has uploaded answer keys for multiple positions, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Assistant Teacher, and several others. To download the provisional answer keys, candidates can follow the simple steps outlined on the website.

How to download DSSSB answer keys 2025 for PGT, TGT and other positions?

Visit the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on 'answer key'.

Login using your application number, and password.

DSSSB answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download DSSSB answer keys for PGT, TGT and other positions.

Raise objections, if any

If any candidates have doubts regarding the DSSSB answer keys for various positions, they may raise objections against the provisional answer keys. This option will be available for a limited time, so candidates are encouraged to submit their objections within the specified timeframe. The challenges submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject matter experts. Based on these challenges, the board will then release the final answer keys and results. This recruitment drive aims to fill 439 teaching and non-teaching positions. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

What is DSSSB?

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is responsible for conducting various recruitment exams for different positions under several departments of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT of Delhi). The board conducts an exam every year to fill vacancies for the posts of PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Counselor, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Head Clerk, Patwari, JE, AE, and others.