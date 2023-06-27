CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 for phase 2 Out; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CRPF Constable Tradesman Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 released

CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023: The admit card for CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 phase 2 examination has been issued today, June 27. The second phase of CRPF Constable recruitment 2023 will be held on July 4 and July 5, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Constable tradesman/technical recruitment exam can download their admit card through the official website-- crpf.gov.in.

To access and download the CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023, candidates need to log in with their user ID and password. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the CRPF admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre for the verification process.

The CRPF Constable recruitment exam will be held in three phases. The first phase of CRPF Constable exam will be conducted between July 1 and July 3, second phase on July 4 and 5, whereas the third and final phase of the exam will be conducted on July 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. According to an official notification, the recruitment exam is to be held in multiple sessions to accommodate the large number of candidates and to facilitate the smooth conduct of exam.

ALSO READ | MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 7,090 posts; Apply at esb.mp.gov.in

ALSO READ | RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 out: Apply online for 1913 Posts at rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in

CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Aspirants can download the CRPF Constable admit card by visiting the official website of the CRPF at crpf.gov.in. Click on the designated admit card link and key in user ID and password. Submit the details and CRPF Constable admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card PDF and take a print of it to carry on the exam day.

Direct Link: CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023