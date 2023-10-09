BPSC teacher exam results 2023 likely to be released soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC teacher exam results 2023 expected tomorrow

BPSC teacher exam results 2023, BPSC TRE Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to announce the School Teacher Competitive Exam results soon. The candidates who appeared for BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam against the advertisement number 26/2023 will be able to download their results from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the results for Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 exam results will be declared tomorrow, October 9. However, the official date and time are yet to be confirmed by the board.

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, The chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission informed that the results are expected to be announced in mid-October. The delay in results is because of the pending results of CTET etc, several instances of mistakes committed by candidates in their OMRs like wrong roll no, wrong series, wrong subject combinations and also due to wrong submission of certificates.

This drive is being done to recruit approximately 1.70 thousand teaching positions in primary, higher and secondary schools. The exams for these posts were conducted on August 24, 25, and 26. The answer key was also made available to the candidates. Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: 635 vacancies on offer, apply online from Oct 18

BPSC teacher exam results 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC teacher exam results 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your required details and click on the submit button

BPSC teacher exam results 2023 will appear on the screen

Check your result and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 notification PDF out at uppsc.up.nic.in, apply online from today