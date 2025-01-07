BPSC 70th CCE 2024 exam row: Supreme court refuses to hear plea, asks petitioners to move Patna HC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Supreme court refuses to hear plea

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: The Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition calling for the cancellation of the BPSC 70th CCE prelims 2024, instead directing the petitioners to approach the Patna High Court. The petition, heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Vishwanathan, sought action against the SP and DM responsible for the lathi charge on protesting students. It also alleged widespread rigging and demanded a CBI investigation led by a retired Supreme Court judge.

The counsel appearing for petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, urged the bench to consider the plea, saying the country witnessed Bihar police's brutality on peaceful protesters who sought cancellation of the contentious Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

"We are asking you to go to the Patna High Court,” the CJI said. The counsel, however, said, "This paper leak is happening as a daily matter. "We understand your sentiments attached but we cannot be the court of first instance," the CJI said, "and we feel it will be appropriate and more expeditious that the petitioner approached the Patna High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution".

Re-exam held on January 4

The state public service commission conducted a re-exam held on January 4 at 22 centers in Patna for certain candidates, wherein out of 12,012 eligible candidates, a total of 8,111 downloaded their admit cards, and 5,943 appeared for the examination.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who was on an indefinite fast in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, raising the same demand was arrested and later released on bail. He was moved to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in the city on Tuesday over health complications.

